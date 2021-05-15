Society

Bernie Wong, beloved Chicago social justice icon, remembered as pioneer in Asian American community

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bernarda 'Bernie' Wong, founder of Chicago Chinatown's Chinese American Service League, dies

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city bid its final farewell to beloved Chicago social justice icon Bernarda "Bernie" Wong Saturday.

"She was bold and audacious, but always in the name of the service of others to fill gaps and needs," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Wong was remembered as a pioneer and fierce advocate for the Asian American community.

"Bernie never took 'no' for an answer. She just didn't know the word 'no,'" said Congressman Danny Davis (D). "She was one of the fiercest advocates that I've ever encountered."

Wong's family and friends paid their last respects and tributes to the woman who dedicated her life to service and community. The service was held at St. Barbara Catholic Church.

"Bernie was not simply an advocate for her community, she's somebody who set up an institution, an organization, to serve that community," said Toni Preckwinkle.

As the founder of the Chinese American Service League, or CASL, she was honored as a role model and beacon of hope for all lives she touched.

"Bernie Wong was a powerhouse of a person. She was small in stature but larger than life," said Representative Theresa Mah (D).

Her impact continued to be felt deep in the Chinatown community and beyond.

"She was fearless and dogged to enlist the help of everyone she encountered in order to fundraise and support CASL," Rep. Mah added.

Her life was celebrated through her service and her legacy, continuing through the organization and the people she lived to serve.

"Not only did she have tremendous love for her family, friends and community but a love and ability to inspire young people," Congressman. Davis said.

"Bernie Wong made a mark locally and nationally that will continue to help us and guide us for generations to come," Mayor Lightfoot added.

Wong passed away at the age of 77 after a battle with breast cancer.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagochinatownasian influencesobituaryasian american
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SWAT called, 3 shot in River North, officials say
IL reports 1,513 COVID cases, 47 deaths
Construction worker killed in sidewalk collapse
CDC no masks? IL businesses hesitant to ditch them completely
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23
Chaotic scene after Belmont Cragin shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
Japanese Americans reflect on WWII concentration camps, racism today
Show More
Chicago non-profit helps underserved communities
1,600 layoffs coming at IL Jeep Cherokee factory
Preakness 2021: Medina Spirit cleared to run in semi-normal horse race
2 killed, 3 hurt in Gresham shooting: CPD
Teen hurt in downtown Naperville stabbing
More TOP STORIES News