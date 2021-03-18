Society

Bill Campbell, longtime ABC7 broadcaster and host of 'Chicagoing,' dies at 70

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 has lost a very special member of this station's family as longtime host and award- winning broadcaster Bill Campbell died Wednesday.

A familiar face to our viewers for over three decades, Campbell was editorial and community service director. He also hosted his own weekly show, "Chicagoing."

A South Side native, Bill also worked for Mayor Richard J. Daley and the Chicago Urban League.

Many of his friends from ABC 7 offered support when he suffered a stroke in recent years.

Bill Campbell was 70.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoobituary
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois to expand COVID vaccine eligibility to all 16+ in April, sources say
3 children rescued from Washington Park apartment fire; no adults home: CFD
Accenture Midwest is hiring 150 moms in Chicago
13-foot high waves could hit Chicago shores Thursday
DUI suspected in East Garfield Park ambulance crash: CPD
Sheridan couple allegedly killed by ex-son-in-law ID'd
NJ school district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship
Show More
Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt
$30M Chicago esports stadium being considered for Near South Side
Video shows high-speed crash that left Riverdale officer hospitalized
CPD officer charged in off-duty Albany Park shooting
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News