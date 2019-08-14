Society

Help woman celebrate her 110th birthday by sending her birthday cards

GUTHRIE, Okla. -- The oldest living woman in Oklahoma will turn 110 years old on August 26, and her friends and family hope you'll send her a birthday card.

Ethel Bowens was born in 1909. She was married for 65 years, has six children, 29 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and 46-great-great-grandchildren...and counting!

Bowens said the secret to a long, happy life is staying married to the same man, not smoking or drinking, and following God.

Bowens' loved ones are planning a huge birthday bash for her later in August. At the party, they want to surprise her with a massive amount of birthday cards.

The way you can help: mail a birthday card to Ethel Bowens, P.O. Box 863, Guthrie, Oklahoma, 73044.
