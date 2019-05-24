Building A Better Chicago Story Ideas

Society

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Building a Better Chicago is an ongoing series of ABC7 Eyewitness News reports and programming efforts spotlighting improvements in the community. If you have a news story idea, contact ABC7.

The station's longstanding connection to the community brings to light the countless untold stories of people who live here. ABC 7 Eyewitness News will continue to report on the stories that unite us, inspire us and make us proud to call this city our home.



We encourage our viewers to tell us about the efforts, people and organizations in their communities deserving of a story on ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Share your ideas using the form below or CLICK HERE on our News App and be sure to include ''Better Chicago Submission'' in the SUBJECT line.

