Tiffany Henyard files multiple lawsuits against Thornton Township, Dolton officials

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Embattled south suburban politician Tiffany Henyard filed multiple lawsuits against government officials this week.

Henyard is suing the Thornton Township Democratic Party after losing last week's caucus for Thornton Township Supervisor.

State Senator Napoleon Harris ended up being nominated as the Democratic challenger for that position. Harris is also named in the lawsuit.

Henyard, who's the current supervisor, is accusing him and the township's Democratic party of not allowing her or her supporters into the caucus meeting, impacting the results of the vote and violating township code.

The Thornton Township Democratic Party, which Harris is the committee-person for, says it followed the statues of the state and its own party rules. They added, "The only one complaining is the current Supervisor and a handful of other candidates who will be running against the slated Democratic party full slate."

Earlier this week, Henyard also filed a lawsuit in Dolton, where she's the mayor.

She accused some of the trustees, as well as the village administrator and clerk, of conspiring to cut her power, including appointing people to positions.

Henyard filed a temporary restraining order Thursday to try to appoint a police chief, village administrator and village attorney. No decision has been made on that request.

The village officials who are named have not commented on the lawsuit.

ABC7 has reached out to Henyard for comment on both of the lawsuits she filed this week, but has not yet heard back.