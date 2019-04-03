Society

Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch-off lottery ticket

EMBED <>More Videos

Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch off ticket: Matt O'Donnell reports on Action News at 4 a.m., April 3, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A North Carolina man and his wife are set to embark on a trip of a lifetime, thanks to a big scratch-off lottery ticket win.

Charlotte resident Richard Beare won the top prize of $250,000 from a five dollar scratch-off game called Carolina Black.

Beare says he rarely plays the lottery.

He bought the scratcher a couple of weeks ago when his wife sent him to the store for a Powerball ticket.

Beare is a retired automotive mechanic who was recently diagnosed with stage four liver cancer.

He says he's going to use the money to travel while he can still enjoy it.

After taxes, Beare took home nearly $177,000.

The Carolina Black lottery ticket launched in early March and has four top prizes of $250,000.

Lotto officials say two top prizes remain.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinau.s. & worldcancerlottery
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot elected as Chicago mayor in landslide
Chicago Election Results 2019: Candidates, races suburbs and more
Aurora police to assist FBI missing child investigation possibly linked to Timmothy Pitzen
Massive fire destroys Newly Weds Foods factory on NW Side
3rd suspect charged in fatal shooting of CPD Officer John Rivera
High school robotics team builds power wheelchair for 2-year-old
Mom, baby forced to walk down interstate in rain after Lyft breakdown
Show More
Chicago City Council Election: Ald. O'Connor unseated; Several races too close to call
Bicyclist strikes again, slashes more victims in face
Man dies after Amtrak train hits pickup near Lemont
Bomb squad called for suspicious package at Lakeview post office
Woman, 19, fatally shot inside Washington Park apartment
More TOP STORIES News