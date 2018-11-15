SOCIETY

Chance the Rapper helps kick off Museum of Science and Industry's Christmas Around the World

Chance the Rapper helped light a 45-foot Christmas tree at the Museum of Science and Industry Thursday to kick off the 76th annual Christmas Around the World Holidays of Light.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 76th annual Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light began Thursday at the Musuem of Science and Industry. President and CEO David Mosena lit a 45-foot Christmas tree with help from special guest Chance the Rapper!

Everyone was thrilled to meet Chance, including the students from the Matthew Gallistel Elementay Language Academy, who performed at the tree-lighting ceremony.

Chance said he has been coming to the Christmas Around the World exhibit since he was young kid. Now his charity, SocialWorks, is very involved with MSI and will host the upcoming A Night at the Museum on Dec. 20.
The annual holiday exhibit has 55 decorated trees from around the world, including one representing Chance's charitable organization. There are also exhibits honoring holidays of light, such as Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali and Ramadan. It's that sense of unity that makes this holiday exhibit so special.

"I think this year, like every year, is so special. We bring all these cultures and customs together to see that we're really very alike," said Jeff Buonomo, senior manager of special exhibitions at MSI.

The other cool thing about Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light is they have special performances and events every weekend. It runs through Jan. 6.
