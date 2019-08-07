Chicago-area twins have different birthdays

WINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- One thing twins usually share is a birthday. Not this Chicago-area pair.Adam and Benjamin Guarino were born on separate days. Adam was born at 11:58 p.m. on July 30, while Benjamin was born at 12 a.m. July 31.The babies are healthy and getting stronger every day, so their parents Colleen and Mike Guarino are already planning for future celebrations.The twins are still in the NICU at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, and are expected to remain there until September, when they were originally due.