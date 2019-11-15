Need a lawyer? Chicago Bar Association offering free legal advice by phone Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're in need of legal advice, the Chicago Bar Association may be able to help you this weekend.
Attorneys with the CBA's Call-A-Lawyer Program will be available to take calls from the public and offer brief legal advice on Saturday.
Calls will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon at (312) 554-2001.
Residents can call and briefly explain their situation to an attorney who will work to suggest self-help strategies or provide advice to help resolve their issues.
Callers who may need further legal services or have questions beyond the scope of the attorney's practice area, will be advised to call the CBA Lawyer Referral Service during the week for a referral to an attorney in the appropriate area of law.
Lawyers can be reached 24/7 for help with criminal defense, personal injury and family law matters at (312) 554-2001.
For more information, visit www.chicagobar.org.
