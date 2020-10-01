Society

Chicago Christkindlmarkets canceled in Daley Plaza, Wrigleyville due to COVID-19

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year's Christkindlmarkets in Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said in a press release Thursday that safety is their top priority and they are saddened they cannot welcome visitors to the beloved German Christmas markets in person.

However, they also announced the first-ever virtual Christkindlmarket. It will feature an online marketplace where you can buy everything you've seen in the past, including ornaments, gifts, sweets and treats from Germany and beyond, as well as special limited-edition gift box sets, featuring German holiday favorites.

Visitors can also explore German customs and participate in giveaway events and a daily Advent Calendar.

The virtual Christkindlmarket launches on November 1 at christkindlmarket.com.

It will run through December 31, 2020. Special pre-order events begin October 1.
