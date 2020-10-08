Chicago protest on antiviolence aims to center women organizers, victims like Breonna Taylor in fight for justice

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago antiviolence march on Wednesday moved to center both the women organizing for police reform and racial justice, as well as women who themselves have become victims of police violence.The rally and march were organized by several Chicago faith-based organizations and their leaders, including First Ladies, Pastor Chris Harris of Bright Star Church and Father Michael Pfleger.The group planned to march from Roberts Temple Church at 40th and State two miles north to Cermak. There will be at least three stops along the way for the group to pray, including at Chicago Police Headquarters in Bronzeville.Organizers said women are the voice of the movement, leading the charge to honor the memory of Breonna Taylor through concrete change. The demonstration is meant to further advocate for that change, and ensure Taylor's memory is not forgotten."Organizers picked Roberts Temple Church as their starting point because it's where Emmett Till's funeral was held 65 years ago. The Chicago teenager was murdered and thrown from a Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman.Till's murderers were acquitted of murder charges on the same day in September that a Kentucky grand jury declined to indict any police officers for Taylor's death.