Chicago police officer dies of COVID-19, report says; at least 60 CPD employees have virus

CHICAGO -- An officer of the Chicago Police Department died of COVID-19 early Thursday, according to a published report.

The officer's death is the first in the nearly 14,000-person department, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.



A spokesperson in the CPD news affairs office declined to comment, but CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Thursday morning "#COVID19 has hit the Chicago Police Department and a dedicated family of city public servants very hard."

Guglielmi said more information would be provided during an 11 a.m. press conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

At least 60 members of the department have contracted the disease.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
