Chicago youth to dance at Bulls game with Endure

A former lead choreographer for the Chicago Luvabulls will bring a new group of dancers to the United Center Monday night.Kim Tyler founded Endure, a program aimed at children between the ages of eight and 18 who are interested in the arts but have no access to them. Tyler trains the kids in all styles of dance.2018 marks the second year that Endure has partnered with the Chicago Bulls to help keep at-risk youth off the streets. Tyler's students will perform at Monday night's Bulls game.