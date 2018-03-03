SOCIETY

Chicago youth to dance at Bulls game with Endure

EMBED </>More Videos

Endure dance groups will get the chance to perform at the United Center Monday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A former lead choreographer for the Chicago Luvabulls will bring a new group of dancers to the United Center Monday night.

Kim Tyler founded Endure, a program aimed at children between the ages of eight and 18 who are interested in the arts but have no access to them. Tyler trains the kids in all styles of dance.

2018 marks the second year that Endure has partnered with the Chicago Bulls to help keep at-risk youth off the streets. Tyler's students will perform at Monday night's Bulls game.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyChicago Bullsunited centerchicago proudChicagoWest Town
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
Batavia High School placed on lockdown following unfounded report of gunshots
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
Show More
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
More News