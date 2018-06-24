Chicago's Black Fire Brigade opens new facility

The Chicago Black Fire Brigade has a new center to train future firefighters and EMTs.A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the facility near 84th and Kedzie in the Ashburn neighborhood.The Black Fire Brigade honors Chicago's African-American firefighters and paramedics who have died in the line of duty. The new training center is aimed at helping the community."This is about saving these kids' lives who are dying in the streets every day," said Quention Curtis, founder and president of the Black Fire Brigade. "It's about bringing these firefighters together so we can do that."Torey Ankum, 8, was presented with an award for his service in helping the organization. His father, firefighter Corey Ankum, died in the line of duty in 2010.