Christkindlmarket unveils 2019 souvenir mug design

Christkindlmarket releases its 2019 annual souvenir mug.
German American Events, LLC unveiled the new design, along with a limited-edition three-pack keepsake featuring different designs for each of the three market locations of Chicago, Wrigleyville and Milwaukee.
This year's shape is once again the popular boot.
To celebrate German-American friendship, the inside of each market location's mug features a different color, representing parts of the German flag. The exterior part of the mug displays distinct market scenes from all three locations.
Visitors can purchase three-pack for $20 at the information booths of all market locations. Individual mugs are only available each location.
The kids will enjoy the additional Penguin Peppermint mug. The very limited-edition mug is available with purchase of non-alcoholic beverages or without a drink at the information booth.
Christkindlmarket runs from November 15 through December 24. Admission is free.
