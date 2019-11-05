Society

Christkindlmarket unveils 2019 souvenir mug design

Christkindlmarket releases its 2019 annual souvenir mug.

German American Events, LLC unveiled the new design, along with a limited-edition three-pack keepsake featuring different designs for each of the three market locations of Chicago, Wrigleyville and Milwaukee.

This year's shape is once again the popular boot.

To celebrate German-American friendship, the inside of each market location's mug features a different color, representing parts of the German flag. The exterior part of the mug displays distinct market scenes from all three locations.

Visitors can purchase three-pack for $20 at the information booths of all market locations. Individual mugs are only available each location.

The kids will enjoy the additional Penguin Peppermint mug. The very limited-edition mug is available with purchase of non-alcoholic beverages or without a drink at the information booth.

Christkindlmarket runs from November 15 through December 24. Admission is free.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagowrigleyvilleloopholiday shoppingholidayfoodchristmasshopping
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
IHSA files appeal of temporary restraining order for CPS cross country sectional participants
Indiana elections: Voters to decide mayoral races
Lawyer numbers to top 96K in Ill. after oaths this week
Person of interest seen driving murdered couple's stolen RV into Mexico
Show More
'His skin was hanging off of his body': 12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
VIDEO: Dog rescued from roof of Rhode Island home
Fur-ever friends! Cheetah cub and dog have a sleepover
Jackson Chance Foundation hosts annual Ping Pong Ball to help NICU families
Grandmother charged after boy with cerebral palsy found dead
More TOP STORIES News