Society

Clara's House shelter founder, Englewood philahthropist Clara Kirk dead at 79

By ABC 7 Digital News
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clara Kirk, the woman known as the "Mother of Englewood," died Monday.

She was born in 1941 in Mississippi and grew up on the Northwest side of Chicago.

She moved to Englewood in 1974 and opened the Clara's House shelter. Kirk also worked with the Chicago Public School system.

Before opening the shelter, Kirk provided food and shelter in her own family home, said Kirk's son, McKinley Bell Sr.

Kirk founded numerous organizations including Clara's House, Clara's Place, Clara's Academic Center as well as West Englewood United Organization.

Bell oversaw Clara's Place before it shuttered in 2017.

RELATED: Clara's Place boss speaks out after abrupt shutdown

Kirk leaves behind three sons, two daughters and several grandchildren.

She was 79 years old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagowest englewoodobituary
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois nursing homes to remain on COVID-19 lockdown; death rate climbs
Navy Pier preps for reopen later this week following parks, libraries
UPS says deliveries delayed due to protests, road closures
Governor attends unity gathering in Matteson in memory of George Floyd
Protesters demand justice in 2018 shooting death of Robbins security guard by Midlothian cop
Lakeview hit-and-run victim sues Grubhub, accused driver
Chicago restaurants, bars struggle to pay bills, renew licenses without income
Show More
State takes action to get businesses their insurance money
Spreading message of solidarity with protestors on boarded storefronts
Pharmacies hit hard by looting work to fill prescriptions
Cook County opioid deaths spike amid coronavirus pandemic: health officials
2020 election: Has Trump hit bottom? Polls show him trailing
More TOP STORIES News