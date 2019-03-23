Society

Coffee shop started by young people with special needs opens at North Carolina farmers market

EMBED <>More Videos

A first of its kind coffee shop is celebrating its grand opening this weekend at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A first of its kind coffee shop is celebrating its grand opening this weekend at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh, NC.

321 Coffee is a special partnership between North Carolina State University students and young people with special needs, WTVD reports.

They will be serving coffee from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Market Shops section of the Farmers Market at 1201 Agriculture St. in Raleigh.

Since 2016, 321 Coffee has been operating a pop-up coffee stand on the NC State campus.

Lindsay Wrege came up with the idea and enlisted help from fellow students. She says she was inspired by Bitty & Beau's coffee in Wilmington.

"This shop showcases the strengths of those with intellectual and developmental delays; not just that they can make a great cup of coffee, but also the unique values they bring to society," said Wrege.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyraleighnorth carolinaspecial needs childrencoffee
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
John P. Rivera identified as off-duty CPD officer killed
Man shot in head in West Garfield Park shooting
DCFS releases report on previous contact with family of boy, 2, beaten to death
Northern Lights may be visible from Chicago this weekend
It's National Puppy Day!
Passport stolen, women robbed a gunpoint in Gold Coast
The Good Food Expo brings chefs, farmers and healthy eating enthusiasts to Chicago
Show More
Illinois gas tax would double under bill in State Senate
Virgin Hotels Chicago teams up with non-profit for Women's History Month
Weekend Watch: Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle's plans for Chicago's environment
Chicago AccuWeather: Lots of sunshine, chilly start Saturday
Noodles & Company introduces Zucchini Shrimp Scampi dish
More TOP STORIES News