"America to Me" is a new docuseries that premieres on Starz next weekend.
It takes an intimate look at racial and economic issues faced by the students of Oak Park and River Forest High School.
The director of "America to Me," Steve James, and one of the stars of the series, Tiara Oliphant, joined ABC7 to talk about the series.
The series premieres on STARZ at 9 p.m. Central Time on August 26.
For more information, visit https://www.starz.com/series/americatome/featured
Related Topics:
societytelevisioneducationhigh school
societytelevisioneducationhigh school