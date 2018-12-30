The annual Eve of the Eve gala was held Sunday night to benefit youth programs in Chicago.The event, held at the Merchandise Mart, supported HighSight's scholarship program. For more than 25 years, the program has helped provide guidance for Chicago high school students from low-income families.HighSight offers scholarships to private high schools, tutoring and mentorship to prepare students for college."If it weren't for HighSight I would not be where I am today," said Karina Mendez, a program alum and volunteer."I know it made a big impact on me so I wanted to return the favor," said Jesus Gomez, a program alum who now works for the organization. "Because of HighSight I got a scholarship and so I felt like I need to come back and give a little bit."HighSight will start accepting applications for the program starting in January.Gala attendees kicked off their New Year's celebrations with cocktails and dancing until 1 a.m. Monday.