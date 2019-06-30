Society

Fiberglass Cows returning to Chicago next month

Tourists look at artistic cows on Michigan Avenue Monday, June 14, 1999. "Cows on Parade" was an exhibit in downtown Chicago to boost tourism & raise the profile of local artists. (Fred Jewell)

CHICAGO -- A herd of fiberglass cows is returning to Chicago to mark the 20-year-anniversary of a hugely popular display of brightly painted that inspired other cities to line their streets with their own statues of everything from lobsters to pigs.

The Chicago Tribune reports that for the month of July the city is commemorating the 1999 public art exhibit called "Cows on Parade" with what it is calling "Cows Come Home." Some 20 cows will be on display, a colorful reminder of the original public art exhibit in which well over 300 of the fiberglass critters sporting baseball caps, Hawaii shirts, sunglasses, ladybug wings and a whole lot more roamed downtown.

Among those returning to the city will be some of the original exhibit's most popular cows, including "Rhinestone Cowgirl."
