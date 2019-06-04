Society

Florida mom makes daughter carry 'I Lied' sign in public

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- A Florida mom is gaining some attention on social media after her unique parenting choice.

Video posted to Facebook on June 1 shows a teenage girl, in the company of her mother, holding a sign saying 'I lied' at a busy intersection.

According to Ashley Atty, the woman who shared the footage, the sign said "I lied. I humiliated myself & my mother."



In the video, the mom can be seen ordering her daughter to continue to walk around with the sign.

Atty told a local tv station, "I'm sure she'll never lie again, because that was embarrassing."

At last check, the video had over 3,000 views on Facebook, as people debated whether this was effective parenting or not.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will County
Ald. Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges
2 women shot at South Shore gas station
El Chapo's request for outdoor recreation denied
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
Chipotle says Mexico tariffs could raise cost of your burrito
Subway manager fired for denying black teen job
Show More
''Jeopardy!' James' Holzhauer's run ends shy of record
Livingston Co. teacher charged with criminal sex assault of student
Facebook contractor pledged to refund customers, but not all have gotten money back
Trump, Theresa May hold news conference in UK amid protests
Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers
More TOP STORIES News