'Fly Quiet' rotation to reduce jet noise around O'Hare begins Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The noise around O'Hare International Airport is going to shift a bit starting this weekend.The new "Fly Quiet" rotation, a plan intended to reduce airport noise around the airport, goes into effect Sunday.The Interim Fly Quiet Runway Rotation Plan will mix in diagonal runways, so an east-west runway will be used one week, then a diagonal runway the next, then back to east-west, with adjustments made depending on weather and other factors.The jet noise will be more fairly distributed during the overnight hours, between 10:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., by rotating the runways planes use from week to week.This plan will be in place until May 16, 2020.