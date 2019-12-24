Former CPD officer paralyzed in 1987 on-duty crash welcomed home with special roll call

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police officer Jim Crowley was paralyzed when a car slammed into his cruiser, injuring him and three other officers. After spending the last 20 years rehabbing in Texas, Officer Crowley got a big welcome back in his home district.Officers in the 22nd District did a special roll call, saluting Crowley for his service in the Chicago Police Department before holding a party in his honor."There's a lot of people that would love to be able to see him and haven't been able to because he's been down in Texas," said Gerry Cushing, childhood friend.A drunk driver struck Crowley's cruiser in 1987, killing Officer William Morrison and leaving Crowley paralyzed and with a traumatic brain injury when he was just 22 years old."He's kind of been struggling since to try and find his way in the world, and deal with his injuries," said Dawn Dolan, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation."Things like that never go out of your mind," said Cushing.But Monday night is about old buddies reuniting, fellow officers welcoming one of their own home, and celebrating Jim Crowley in Mount Greenwood, the neighborhood he was born to serve and protect.Attending the party were officers who have never met Crowley before, but who serve the district where he did and where he grew up. He was also greeted by classmates, and will spend Monday evening reuniting with family, friends and all the people he grew up alongside.