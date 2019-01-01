SOCIETY

Whiting hosts giant NYE pierogi drop

ABC 7 Chicago's Liz Nagy is live in Whiting, Indiana for third annual Pierogi Drop.

WHITING, Ind. (WLS) --
A giant pierogi drop marked the start of 2019 in Whiting, Indiana.

The Whiting Knights of Columbus hosted the third annual Pierogi Drop at the hall located at the corner of 119th Street and Atchison Avenue.

ABC 7's Liz Nagy was on hand to share all the festivities for the live Countdown Chicago 2019 show.

The 10 foot illuminated pierogi dropped from a 90 foot crane at the stroke of midnight.

The drop was followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

The 2019 Pierogi Fest takes place July 26, 27 and 28th and is organized by the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce.
