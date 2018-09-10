SOCIETY

Hammond police escort girl, 5, to chemotherapy treatment

EMBED </>More Videos

Monday, a 5-year-old cancer patient from Hammond, Indiana is getting her second-to-last chemo treatment, and she's getting a special escort to the hospital in Indianapolis.

Megan Hickey
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
Monday, a 5-year-old cancer patient from Hammond, Indiana is getting her second-to-last chemo treatment, and she's getting a special escort to the hospital in Indianapolis.

Sammy left for Indianapolis with her group of Hammond police officer escorts and she was wide awake and so excited for her trip.

She arrived to find police lights flashing in front of the police memorial. She gave everyone a big hug and showed us her special outfit and talked about her first ever ride in a police squad car.

She was diagnosed with eye cancer when she was just 3 months old. She ultimately had to have one eye replaced, and then unfortunately the cancer returned.

Sammy's mom Diana Barr said she's overwhelmed by the support.

"She laughed, she said 'Mommy, have you ever been in a cop car?' I said, 'Nope, I guess this is a first time for everything,'" she said.

After the appointment, they're hoping to take her to lunch and maybe a little shopping trip. Sammy said she wants a teddy bear with a bow on it like the one she's wearing Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychicago proudhealthcancerpolicefeel goodHammond
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Evanston's first African American mayor, Lorraine Morton, dies at 99
Students collect sweatshirts to raise awareness of teen suicide
Student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank at Texas restaurant
Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet
More Society
Top Stories
Police officer, robbery suspect shot outside Maywood Burger King, witnesses say
Dallas police officer charged after man shot in apartment she thought was hers
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool Monday with Beach Hazard in effect for lakefront
Hurricane Florence intensifying, could strike US Southeast
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for the third time
Jury selection in Jason Van Dyke case continues Monday
Monday marks 1 year since death of Kenneka Jenkins in Rosemont hotel freezer
Miss New York Nia Imani Franklin wins Miss America pageant
Show More
Cubs' long stretch of games continues after rainout
Rodgers returns from injury, Packers beat Bears 24-23
New hour of 'GMA' with Michael Strahan, Sara Haines premieres Monday
Grandfather dies after East Side house fire; Chicago cops help rescue boy, 7
More News