Hammond police escort girl, 5, to chemotherapy treatment

Monday, a 5-year-old cancer patient from Hammond, Indiana is getting her second-to-last chemo treatment, and she's getting a special escort to the hospital in Indianapolis.Sammy left for Indianapolis with her group of Hammond police officer escorts and she was wide awake and so excited for her trip.She arrived to find police lights flashing in front of the police memorial. She gave everyone a big hug and showed us her special outfit and talked about her first ever ride in a police squad car.She was diagnosed with eye cancer when she was just 3 months old. She ultimately had to have one eye replaced, and then unfortunately the cancer returned.Sammy's mom Diana Barr said she's overwhelmed by the support."She laughed, she said 'Mommy, have you ever been in a cop car?' I said, 'Nope, I guess this is a first time for everything,'" she said.After the appointment, they're hoping to take her to lunch and maybe a little shopping trip. Sammy said she wants a teddy bear with a bow on it like the one she's wearing Monday.