Hinsdale student headed to Scripps Spelling Bee, following in father's footsteps

A suburban family is making Chicago Proud with their spelling ability. (WLS)

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) --
A suburban family is making Chicago Proud with their spelling ability. The family's sixth-grade son is about to get a spot on the big stage at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Atman Balakrishnan is a sixth grader at Hinsdale Middle School and won a spot with his Dupage County Championship back in February.

The spelling ability runs in his family.

Atman's father Balu competed in the national competition three times and won it in 1985!

The competition begins Tuesday in Washington D.C.
