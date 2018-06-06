SOCIETY

Homeless residents prepare to leave 'the Triangle' ahead of construction work

EMBED </>More Videos

The homeless people who live under Lower Wacker in the "Triangle" are being evicted. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The City of Chicago's plan to move the homeless population of Lower Wacker Drive under Wabash Avenue known as "the Triangle" is underway.

Those living in the area must leave by Monday, when the city will begin work there.

The city plans to fence in the area to prevent homeless people from returning.

"We do our best to engage homeless individuals with resources and services," said DFSS Deputy Commissioner Joel Mitchell.

The Chicago Department of Transportation posted notices that the space will be closed for construction between June 11 and June 22.

The Chicago Coalition for the Homeless objects to the decision, as they did when a tent city in Uptown was dismantled by the city.

"The city's response to homelessness again and again, is to criminalize, exclude and punish vulnerable people," said Chicago Coalition for the Homeless Staff Attorney Diane O'Connell.

City officials defended the fencing as a necessary safety precaution.

"CPD has been working to address recent criminal incidents including, narcotics dealing, robberies, street racing and prostitution that has been taking place in and around the area," said CPD Spokesperson Anthonu Guglielmi via email.

Many Triangle residents said they stay in the area because they have nowhere else to go.

Charles Hunter, 34, is among the dozens of homeless men and women who call the Triangle home. He has lived in the camp for three years.

Hunter said that when the time comes, he'll just leave.

"This is not the only part of Lower Wacker where people house themselves," Hunter said.

However, Pacific Garden Mission representatives said they have 1,000 beds available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelessconstructionChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
More News