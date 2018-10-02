SOCIETY

Hospital staff line hallways in 'Walk of Respect' for organ donor

EMBED </>More Videos

Medical staff line walls in 'Walk of Respect' for organ donor. Watch the report from October 1, 2018. (Credit: Saint Luke's Health System, Meridian, Idaho)

MERIDIAN, Idaho --
Medical staff stopped what they were doing to line the walls of a hospital in Idaho, joining family and friends in a powerful show of respect for an organ donor.

Video of the moment shows dozens of people paying silent tribute to the 53-year-old man in what is called the "Walk of Respect" as he was moved from the ICU to the operating room, where he was then taken off life support and died.
EMBED More News Videos

Hospital staff pays tribute to organ donor with 'Walk of Respect'. Watch the report from Ali Gorman on Action News at 5 p.m. on October 1, 2018.



This happened at St. Luke's Meridian Hospital, where with every organ donation, any available staff comes to the fourth floor to line the halls and pay respect to the patient and their incredible gift.

The display not only honors the donor, but shows support for the family during a difficult time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbuzzworthyorgan donationshealthcheckIdaho
SOCIETY
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
Man uses old fortune cookie numbers to win $1 million
Cristiano Ronaldo sued over alleged rape in Las Vegas hotel room
Dr. Seuss books lost for 20 years delivered to grandmother
More Society
Top Stories
Man fatally shot on Loyola Park bike path ID'd
Wis. pizza delivery man calls 911 after kidnapped woman mouths 'help me'
3 killed, including 3-year-old boy, killed in Englewood crash ID'd
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense testimony set to resume Tuesday
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool Tuesday
Brett Kavanaugh's former Yale classmate speaks out
Murder victim's Fitbit leads to alleged killer, her stepfather
Amazon raising minimum wage for US workers to $15 per hour
Show More
Vegas Strip goes dark for shooting anniversary
Cubs, Rockies set for NL Wild Card game at Wrigley Field Tuesday
'Great Gatsby' home in Lake Forest sells for $685K
4 shot, 2 fatally in car outside South Loop hotel
More News