HALLOWEEN

2018 celebrity Halloween costumes: How Ciara, Beyonce and other celebs dressed up

EMBED </>More Videos

This Halloween, Ciara is serving up Wakanda realness. See how your other favorite celebrities dressed up for the holiday. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for BACARDI)

Halloween is in full swing, and celebrities are getting in on the fun! Check out how Kim Kardashian, Wiz Khalifa, Ryan Seacrest, John Legend and other celebrities chose to dress up for Halloween 2018 festivities:

Beyonce as Toni "Phoni" Braxton
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams as Taco Belle
Heidi Klum as Shrek
John Legend and daughter Luna as prince and princess
Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner as Victoria's Secret Angels
Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos
Kylie Jenner as Barbie
Ciara as Nakia from Black Panther
Gabrielle Union as Gwen Stefani
Vanessa Hudgens as Alice in Wonderland
Ginger Zee as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
Wiz Khalifa as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
Robin Roberts as Dominique Deveraux
Lara Spencer as Captin Stubing from "Love Boat", Michael Strahan as Mr. T
Amy Robach, TJ Holmes, Rob Marciano
Mariah Carey as a nurse
Freddie Prinze Jr. as the Joker
Rita Ora as Post Malone
The Baldwin family as astroanuts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycelebrityhalloweenholidaycostumesfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingu.s. & worldbeyonceBlack Panthergood morning americarobin robertsjohn legendkardashian familykim kardashiankylie jennerryan seacrestlara spencermichael strahanmariah carey
HALLOWEEN
Elmhurst neighborhood gets ghoulish for Halloween
Rogers Park families celebrate Halloween, refuse to live in fear; killer still at large
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest
NASA engineers hold epic pumpkin-carving contest
More halloween
SOCIETY
Elmhurst neighborhood gets ghoulish for Halloween
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest
Why do we celebrate Halloween?
91-year-old woman goes trick-or-treating for first time
More Society
Top Stories
Boy, 4, from Chicago found dead in Missouri
Suburban park district police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters with women without their consent
Driver charged in deaths of 3 siblings at Ind. bus stop said she did not recognize school bus lights
Rogers Park families celebrate Halloween, refuse to live in fear; killer still at large
Former VP Joe Biden rallies with Lauren Underwood
When will fall colors peak in the Chicago area?
The White House playbook for Election Day security
Man sentenced in murder of girl, 12, who screamed 'Daddy, don't' as she was killed
Show More
2 pit bulls attack man on South Side
Elmhurst neighborhood gets ghoulish for Halloween
Jason Van Dyke appears in court for first time since conviction
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with light wind
More News