Society

IL Lottery website issue fixed after a delay in posting Friday night's drawings

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A technical issued caused a delay in results to the Illinois Lottery website on Saturday.

Earlier in the day a message on the site's homepage said "last evening's draw results for Pick 3, Pick 4, Lucky Day Lotto, and Mega Millions are delayed. We are diligently working to resolve this issue. Please check back later for update."

Camelot, the company that manages the state lottery, apologized for the inconvenience in a statement.

"The issue has been resolved and all draw results have now been published," said Emilia Mazur, Camelot Vice President of Corporate Affairs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywebsitesillinoislottery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Condell pauses COVID-19 vaccinations after 'adverse effects' reported
Pelosi says Congress plans to announce stimulus deal today
Biden introduces his climate team, says 'no time to waste'
Illinois did not see a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
Devon Dalio, son of billionaire Ray Dalio, dies in car crash
US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
Woman whose home CPD wrongfully raided feared for her life
Show More
UK leader says rapid-spreading COVID strain forces Christmas restrictions
Illini names Bret Bielema as head coach
Adult-use marijuana dispensary opens in Naperville
IN reports 4,839 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths
Chicago Weather: A few showers Saturday
More TOP STORIES News