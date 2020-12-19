IL Lottery website issue fixed after a delay in posting Friday night's drawings

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A technical issued caused a delay in results to the Illinois Lottery website on Saturday.Earlier in the day a message on the site's homepage said "last evening's draw results for Pick 3, Pick 4, Lucky Day Lotto, and Mega Millions are delayed. We are diligently working to resolve this issue. Please check back later for update."Camelot, the company that manages the state lottery, apologized for the inconvenience in a statement."The issue has been resolved and all draw results have now been published," said Emilia Mazur, Camelot Vice President of Corporate Affairs.