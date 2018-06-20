SOCIETY

Indiana trooper praised for pulling over driver going too slow in left lane

EMBED </>More Videos

An officer was praised for pulling over a driver who was going too slow in the left lane. (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
We've all been there on the road, stuck behind that one driver in the left lane who is holding up traffic.

Well, anyone with that pet peeve might be feeling some vindication after a state police trooper in Indiana pulled over a person for driving too slow.

Sergeant Steven Wheeles stopped the woman after her driving speed caused a nearly 20 car build-up behind her.

Wheeles warns everyone that driving too slow can be dangerous, so you should move to the right so others can pass you.
