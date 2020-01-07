Society

Irwin family has helped rescue 90K animals including many in Australia fires

AUSTRALIA -- The family of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin is continuing his legacy of rescuing and saving wildlife in danger.

Irwin's daughter, Bindi, and the rest of the Irwin family have now rescued and treated more than 90,000 animals.

Many of which were injured in Australia's recent devastating wildfires.



Bindi's brother, Robert, said on social media that Ollie, an orphaned platypus, was patient number 90,000 at the Australia Zoo's wildlife hospital.

The Irwin family owns and operates the zoo.

Robert Irwin also wrote, "With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much."

Nearly a third of koalas in the state of New South Wales may have been killed in the bushfires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybindi irwinaustraliawildfire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police warn of Near North Side robberies
LIVE | State Dept. briefing after stampede in Iran
Hackers-for-hire in Iran have already fired first shots in Ill., Ind.
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Loop menswear store robbed for 2nd time in 2 weeks
Downers Grove student creates sexual assault database for Illinois colleges
Transgender students get unrestricted access to locker rooms at north suburban school
Show More
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin for 3 days in NJ
Peppa Pig World of Play coming to Woodfield Mall
Chicago Red Stars trade for Kealia Ohai
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with scattered flurries Tuesday
Girl, 15, missing from Oswego may be in danger: police
More TOP STORIES News