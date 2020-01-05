New year, new hair: Lira Guzi Salon shares top hairstyle trends of 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a brand new year, and that means it's time to freshen up our looks.
Lira Guzi, the owner of Lira Guzi Salon, joined ABC7 to talk about hair trends of 2020 and to show off some spectacular hair transformations.
Lira says the top trends to look for this year are layered bobs and textured, curly hair.
You can find Lira at her salon Tuesday through Saturday in Chicago's River North neighborhood.
For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit liraguzisalon.com.
