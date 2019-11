EMBED >More News Videos The 112th lighting of the Great Tree at Macy's on State Street took place Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a sign that the holidays are right around the corner!Macy's on State Street unveiled its annual holiday windows Saturday.This year's theme is Believe in the Wonder.Inside the store, another Chicago holiday tradition will took place, the 112th Great Tree Lighting Ceremony.The 45-feet tall tree is now on display in the Walnut Room.They tree and displays will remain up through January 5.For a list of Macy's Holiday Celebrations click here