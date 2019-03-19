Society

California man displays nude mannequins after neighbor complains about high fence

Jason Windus put this display in his yard in response to a neighbor's complaint about his high fence in Santa Rosa, Calif.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Don't mess with Jason Windus of Santa Rosa.

When a neighbor complained about his high fence causing a lack of visibility, and after the city wrote a letter telling him it violated a local ordinance, Jason cut that fence down to the maximum of 36 inches.

He was just trying to keep his dogs in the yard.



Now, his nosy neighbor really has something to look at.

Jason had the invitees -- a collection of nude mannequins -- lying around and "put them to good use."

"Now they can see everything in my yard," he said.

The rest of the neighborhood loves Jason's Garden Party.

"Dumb law," said a passing stranger.
"Makes the place more interesting," said another.

A spokesperson for the city of Santa Rosa notes that the original fence violated zoning codes.






