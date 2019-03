California man displays nude mannequins after neighbor complains about high fence

As of now, #SantaRosa is not talking about the ordinance which requires drivers to be able to see around a corner. #abc7now Neighbors we encountered love the garden party. "Now they can see everything in my yard," since he cut the fence to no more than 36 inches. As required pic.twitter.com/LinnaUiCJL — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 19, 2019

Jason Windus. It's been four day since he put up the garden party.

"I'm waiting. If they didn't like the fence, how do they like this?" Neighbors love it. All except the one who initially complained. #Abc7now #santaRosa #SonomaCounty pic.twitter.com/eVYytalYvU — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 19, 2019

Is this the cat that swallowed the canary? He's a mover by profession. Had the mannequins lying around. pic.twitter.com/ezDh3gnjGj — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 19, 2019

Nothing tops a garden party. Jason Windus of Santa Rosa and his popular protest against a neighbor who complained about his high fence. Jason cut it down. Now this. #abc7now #SantaRosa #SonomaCounty pic.twitter.com/TfCl8KDFI8 — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 19, 2019

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Don't mess with Jason Windus of Santa Rosa.When a neighbor complained about his high fence causing a lack of visibility, and after the city wrote a letter telling him it violated a local ordinance, Jason cut that fence down to the maximum of 36 inches.He was just trying to keep his dogs in the yard.Now, his nosy neighbor really has something to look at.Jason had the invitees -- a collection of nude mannequins -- lying around and "put them to good use.""Now they can see everything in my yard," he said.The rest of the neighborhood loves Jason's Garden Party."Dumb law," said a passing stranger."Makes the place more interesting," said another.A spokesperson for the city of Santa Rosa notes that the original fence violated zoning codes.