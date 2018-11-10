A Mississippi man was fired from his job for wearing a controversial shirt to the polls.A viral photo shows Clayton Hickley on Election Day voting in a t-shirt with an image of the Confederate flag and a noose on the front.The photograph, which was taken at a polling center in Olive Branch, Miss., outraged fellow voters and sparked controversy on Twitter.Hickley was fired, following an investigation, from Regional Health One. His employers felt very strongly about the matter, issuing a statement, via, saying,County officials confirmed tothat the man didn't break any laws by wearing the shirt. The law only states that voters cannot distribute campaign literature or wear a shirt with a candidate's name on it near a polling center.