Marian Catholic High School raises flag to honor alum killed in 9/11

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A ceremony was held Friday night at Marian Catholic High School to remember an alum who died in the 9/11 terror attacks.Navy Lieutenant Commander Patrick Murphy, who graduated from the Chicago Heights school in 1981, was killed when a plane crashed into the Pentagon.The flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol following the attacks was raised at Marian Catholic Friday night before the football game.