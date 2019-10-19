Society

Marian Catholic High School raises flag to honor alum killed in 9/11

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A ceremony was held Friday night at Marian Catholic High School to remember an alum who died in the 9/11 terror attacks.

Navy Lieutenant Commander Patrick Murphy, who graduated from the Chicago Heights school in 1981, was killed when a plane crashed into the Pentagon.

The flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol following the attacks was raised at Marian Catholic Friday night before the football game.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicago heightsseptember 11high school footballflags
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teachers strike continues for 2nd day, but no deal reached
Lightfoot says Supt. Johnson had 'a couple of drinks' before medical episode
Family claims woman died from Legionnaires' disease contracted at Chicago hospital
Car with 2 children inside stolen on NW Side
Jury recommends death penalty for convicted 'Hollywood Ripper'
Social Security robocalls are top reported phone scam, cost $17M so far in 2019
Woman, couple died of natural causes in Dominican Republic, FBI tests show
Show More
Northwestern's first Friday night football game met with apprehension
'Flyboy' artist opens first interactive exhibit in Pilsen
Some workplaces offer parents support as CTU strike keeps schools closed
'Fleurotica' fashion show benefits Garfield Park Conservatory
Best Buddies holds 4th annual gala
More TOP STORIES News