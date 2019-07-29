Society

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, city officials mark anniversary of 1919 Chicago Race Riots

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City leaders marked the 100th anniversary of the 1919 Chicago Race Riots, known as "Red Summer" on Monday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and others gathered at Dunbar High School on the South Side.

WATCH: 107-year-old Red Summer survivor recalls terrifying race riots
EMBED More News Videos

Juanita Mitchell was 7 years old and had just moved to Chicago when the race riots of the Red Summer erupted in 1919.



The riots were sparked by the stoning and drowning of a black teenager swimming in Lake Michigan.

RELATED: Chicago residents commemorate 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots

Thirty eight people were killed, 23 of them black, and 15 white. Hundreds more were injured or left homeless.

"The 1919 Red Summer Race Riots marked a touchstone in Chicago's difficult and painful history of racism and institutionalized inequality," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Today, we observe its legacy of conflict and sacrifice through reflections and commitments to memorialize its history, as well as chart a path forward towards breaking the enduring racism and segregation that shape our society, and create the needed and lasting opportunity, justice and dignity for our city and its residents."

Monday's event is called "Past to Present" a historical remembrance event. The event also will mark the formal launch of Mayor Lightfoot's Office of Equity and Racial Justice.

RELATED: 100 years later, shadow of Red Summer of 1919 race riots still hangs over Chicago

"Today is a part of an important moment for our city," said Candace Moore, Chief Equity Officer. "While we are reflecting on a horrific time in our city's history, formal recognition of the 1919 Race Riots also makes clear our responsibility to work together to create a fair, just and united Chicago."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagobronzevilleriotsummerlori lightfoothistoryblack historyafrican americans
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
100 years later, shadow of Red Summer race riots still hangs over Chicago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
48 shot, 8 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago beefs up security for Lollapalooza
Man dies on inbound flight to O'Hare
Chicago woman accused of stealing identity of 'Empire' actress Taraji Henson: Report
Boy, 3, killed in apparent accidental shooting on South Side ID'd
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Show More
29 cats mauled by pit bulls at Ala. animal shelter
Gov. Pritzker signs high interest consumer debt relief bill
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Spring Grove man run over by pickup truck after argument over lawn mower
6 injured, including child, in extra-alarm fire in Austin apartment building
More TOP STORIES News