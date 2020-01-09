Society

Mesmerizing time-lapse shows 'sea' of clouds rolling through Eastern France

Lagnieu, France -- A rolling "sea" of undulating clouds moved over Lagnieu, France, as seen in this time-lapse captured by photographer Brice Volo.

Volo captioned the footage "Mer agitée," which translates to "Rough sea."

Earlier in the day, Volo posted a photo of the weather event to his Facebook page with the caption, "First day of the year ... the light was extra. Best wishes to all!"
