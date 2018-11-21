SOCIETY

Milwaukee bus driver helps homeless passenger: 'I couldn't go home to my family knowing he had nowhere to go'

EMBED </>More Videos

A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver who went out of her way to help a passenger is being recognized.

CNN
MILWAUKEE --
A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver who went out of her way to help a passenger is being recognized.

Natalie Barnes was driving over the weekend when she came across a man who needed help, WDJT reports.

A man named Richard got on the bus Natalie was driving Saturday night. He told her his house had been condemned and that he was now homeless.

That's when she offered to get him something to eat and told him he could stay on the bus to keep warm.

"Richard is a passenger that I've seen on several occasions. We have several conversations and this is the first time he's had an immediate need. I just felt the need that you know, this is like a distant family. I see you every day, so I felt like I needed to help him. I couldn't go home to my family knowing he had nowhere to go at night," Natalie said.

Natalie helped connect Richard with an emergency shelter. He is now safe and working with an agency to get permanent housing.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelessbus drivergood newsfeel goodu.s. & worldWisconsin
SOCIETY
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
Friendsgiving Ideas: Food tips, decor, and more
Dad offered girl as child bride to highest bidder
Jell-O releases edible slime you can play with and eat
More Society
Top Stories
Funeral arrangements being made for fallen CPD Officer Jimenez
Missing Ohio woman last seen at O'Hare Airport
Barack Obama helps out volunteers at Greater Chicago Food Depository
Police looking for 3 who may have information on Robbins bar shooting
Bears QB Mitch Trubisky doubtful for Thanksgiving game against Lions
Man trying to steal gas from U-Haul sets his pants on fire
Driver killed by concrete chunk thrown from overpass
Prosecutor: Photos show Tekashi69 in multiple violent acts
Show More
Deaths of 4 in NJ mansion fire believed homicide, brother in custody
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Prosecution vows retrial in NY murdered jogger case
Educator's tweet on teaching Thanksgiving goes viral
More News