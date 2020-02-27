Miss World Toni Ann Singh visits Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Her beauty goes far beyond her looks; the reigning "Miss World" is in Chicago.Toni Ann Singh is from Jamaica.She was crowned "Miss World" in one of the most-watched beauty events in the world.Singh and Julia Morley, chairman and CEO of Miss World, spoke with ABC 7 Chicago Thursday.They were in town working on a project involving gospel music in Chicago and visited an area school.Singh said she's been able to travel all over the world after winning Miss World. Each winner also works in their home country on a passion projectVisitfor more information.