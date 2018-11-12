SOCIETY

Mundelein Navy man surprises son at school

A north suburban soldier surprised his 6-year-old son at school Monday morning as he returned home from active duty.

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) --
A north suburban soldier surprised his 6-year-old son at school Monday morning as he returned home from active duty.

The happy reunion took place at Fremont Elementary School in Mundelein. William Mayes was first deployed with the Navy when his son Colton was just 2 years old. The now first grader hasn't seen his father since April.

Mayes has been stationed in Jacksonville, Florida. He's now transferring to Great Lakes Naval Base in North Chicago, but son Colton had no idea. Mayes said his new assignment will allow him to be a dad while technically deployed.

"Couldn't have asked for a better moment so far," Mayes said. "I'm just excited that I'm finally home and he gets to share in the excitement now. It's been killing me the last 24 hours 'cause, like I said, we spent last night at a hotel literally right up the road so it's been eating away at me."

Mayes also has a daughter, who he had not surprised yet. He said he planned to share the happy news with her when he went to pick her up from day care.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
