Society

Bowls of mashed potatoes randomly placed around Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. -- Residents of a neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi, are confused by the bowls of mashed potatoes they're finding on their cars, porches and mailboxes.

Resident Jordan Lewis described the Belhaven neighborhood as a quirky one, with residents decorating road signs and putting Christmas trees in potholes.

"So we don't know if someone is just playing a prank or if someone just had a lot of leftovers," Lewis said.

But Sebastian Bjernegard says some residents fear there's a more sinister message behind the potatoes.

"Some people were thinking maybe the mashed potatoes were poisoned to kill animals," he said, noting that he almost stepped into a bowl of potatoes Tuesday. "I didn't taste it. I have a three-second rule, so I didn't touch it. But some people were worried."

It's unclear if anyone has eaten the potatoes, and news outlets report residents haven't alerted law enforcement.

Resident Michaela Lin says some of potato-finders have connections to a local private Christian university, which may be a clue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybizarreu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News