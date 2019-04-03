Society

North Carolina couple celebrates 82 years of marriage

EMBED <>More Videos

Charlotte couple celebrates 82 years of marriage.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte couple may have one of the longest marriages ever.

On Sunday, D.W. Williams and his wife, Willie Williams celebrated their birthdays and 82 years of marriage.

D.W. is 103 years old and his lifetime bride is 100.

Family members threw a party for them at First Mayfield Memorial Baptist in North Charlotte.

"To see them at this age and still doing well, it's just a blessing to have them here," great-granddaughter BJ Williams-Greene told ABC affiliate WSOC.

What's their secret?

"I don't have no secret for that, just be nice to each other," D.W. and Willie Williams both said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycharlottencbuzzworthymarriage100 yearsfamilygood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Aurora police to assist FBI missing child case possibly linked to Timmothy Pitzen
Small plane crashes into Heidecke Lake in Grundy County, 2 rescued
Lightfoot elected as Chicago mayor in landslide
Chicago Election Results 2019: Candidates, races suburbs and more
Massive fire destroys Newly Weds Foods factory on NW Side
3rd suspect charged in fatal shooting of CPD Officer John Rivera
High school robotics team builds power wheelchair for 2-year-old
Show More
Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch-off lottery ticket
Mom, baby forced to walk down interstate in rain after Lyft breakdown
Chicago City Council Election: Ald. O'Connor unseated; Several races too close to call
Bicyclist strikes again, slashes more victims in face
Bomb squad called for suspicious package at Lakeview post office
More TOP STORIES News