104-year-old dazzling Tiffany Window on permanent display at Art Institute

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new, permanent addition at the Art Institute of Chicago.
The Tiffany Window went on display Thursday, May 27. It's located near the Michigan Avenue entrance and will greet visitors for years to come.
The window is attributed to Agnes F. Northrop and was made by Tiffany Studios in 1917.
It was originally commissioned for the Central Baptist Church, now the Community Church of Providence. It was a gift from Mary L. Hartwell to honor her late husband, Frederick W. Hartwell.
The window is 26 feet high and 18 feet wide. It's made up of 48 different panels.
You can view the window with a general admission ticket. You do not need a special ticket.
