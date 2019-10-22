Newsviews: Bullying

newsviews

By Kay Cesinger
Seventy six percent of Chicago parents say bullying is a problem for children across the city.

That's according to a survey from Lurie Children's Hospital and the Chicago Department of Public Health.

What do kids say? In 2017, 15 percent of Chicago high school students said they were bullied at school. Nearly as many reported they had been cyberbullied.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month.

Talking about that are Dr. Colleen Cicchetti the executive director of Lurie Children's Center for Childhood Resilience and Carolyn Strong an anti-bullying advocate, school administrator and the founder of Bullies Stink.

Part 1:
Part 2:
