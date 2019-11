EMBED >More News Videos Jobs numbers released on Friday show U.S. unemployment is at nearly 50 year low. Part 1.

Jobs numbers released on Friday show U.S. unemployment is at nearly 50 year lows.But no matter how strong the economy is there are always certain people who may experience difficulty finding work. Among them: seniors, career changers and military veterans.The National Able Network here in Chicago is a non-profit that provides counseling, training and job placement to help those people.We spoke with the President and CEO, Bridget Altenburg.For More Information visit their website: nationalable.org