Society

Obama Foundation, Thrive Chicago release action plan based on youth feedback

EMBED <>More Videos

Young men of color from some of Chicago's most dangerous neighborhoods gathered for a youth summit launched by the Obama Foundation and nonprofit Thrive Chicago on Friday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Young men of color from some of Chicago's most dangerous neighborhoods gathered for a youth summit launched by the Obama Foundation and nonprofit Thrive Chicago on Friday.

"This is a chance for the young people to talk about their hopes, their fears, their pains and what their needs are," said Michael Tidmore, a youth mentor with Teamwork Englewood.

Tidmore's group was part of focus groups hosted by Thrive Chicago and the Obama Foundation over the past six months. The point was to put together an action plan based on the men's stories and needs.

"We bring together government leaders, we bring together non-profit leadrs and philanthropy and we say, 'Hey, these are the ideas of young people. What are your commitments to make this a reality?'" Thrive Chicago's Sandra Abrevaya said.

Many of the men have endured major trauma in their short lives.

"Losing your best friends, jail, being broke, nowhere to go," 19-year-old Dequantis Dangerfield said of what he has experienced.

"I was a victim of gun violence in Little Village," 16-year-old Alex Ramon said. "It was horrible, but you have to get over it."

Terrance Hopper, 18, said he's been through "countless foster homes."

Despite the hardships, the teens say mentors and support from neighborhood programs have given them hope. They hope the action plan put out Friday will keep them on a positive path.

"I'm very hopeful. I pray about it because I grew up mostly being neglected by people so with this program, people will have a better chance to fix themselves," Hopper said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenglewoodlittle villagechicagoobama foundationchicago violenceteenagers
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother, teen parents of newborn thought to be abandoned charged, police say
2 charged after 40 gunshots fired outside River North club
Uber dips below $45 per share IPO price as trading starts
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby boy
Parents charged in murder of Crystal Lake boy plead not guilty
Teen mauled to death by dogs he often cared for: authorities
Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds increasing, chilly
Show More
Woman escapes before car crashes into Chicago River
New moms get royal treatment for Mother's Day
Party City to close 45 stores amid helium shortage
Mom of missing Maleah Davis makes bombshell allegations
US-China talks resume briefly after US hikes China tariffs
More TOP STORIES News