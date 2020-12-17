Our Chicago: Theaters Go Dark

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everything from schools to restaurants to everyday life. The entertainment industry was no exception.Theaters across America have halted production, leaving actors and crew members out of work. While many question whether live theater will ever make a full comeback, those in the industry remain hopeful.Actors Adam Jacobs, Larry Yando, Tyla Abercrumbie and Ron O.J. Parson share how they have struggled, and adapted, during these times.From creating audio and virtual shows to taking on new jobs to pay the bills, these artists give us an inside look at how the theater industry has changed... and when they believe they'll be able to take the stage again for a room full of strangers.