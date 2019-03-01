CHICAGO (WLS) --The next time you pick up a Pabst Blue Ribbon, the can might be designed by a Chicago artist.
Kelly Ward, who grew up in south suburban Orland Park and currently lives in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, created a winning design for the 16-ounce cans.
It incorporates the traditional PBR red, white, and blue color scheme with other images, including a flag, a slice of pizza and some of the Chicago skyline.
RedEye reports Ward's design will be on cans that hit shelves in October.