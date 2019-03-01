SOCIETY

PBR design winner is Chicago area artist Kelly Ward

The next time you pick up a Pabst Blue Ribbon, the can might be designed by a Chicago area artist

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The next time you pick up a Pabst Blue Ribbon, the can might be designed by a Chicago artist.

Kelly Ward, who grew up in south suburban Orland Park and currently lives in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, created a winning design for the 16-ounce cans.

It incorporates the traditional PBR red, white, and blue color scheme with other images, including a flag, a slice of pizza and some of the Chicago skyline.

RedEye reports Ward's design will be on cans that hit shelves in October.
